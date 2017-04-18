SC Job fair for people with criminal records in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will be holding a job fair to help people with criminal records.

They say more than 30 employers in construction, manufacturing, food services and others will be there.

They will be taking resumes and talking about job opportunities.

WHEN – April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE – Woodson Recreation Center

210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg

WEAR APPROPRIATE ATTIRE

They will also have a workshop to learn how to get a pardon and expungement.

Those workshops are at 10:30, 11:30 and 12:30.

LIST OF BUSINESSES

Employers – Direct Hire

House of Raeford/Columbia Farms

Waffle House

ServiceMaster Clean

M.B. Kahn Construction

LSC Communications

Benteler Automotive

Custom Forest Products

Cracker Barrel

Home Depot

Carolina Cargo

SC DOT

Metromont

Condustrial Inc.

Pilot Travel Center

Alliance Tractor Trailer

Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corporation

Pizza Inn

C&S Wholesale Grocers

Archer Western Construction

Staffing Agency

Personnel Solutions

Onin Staffing

CRS

Dycos Staffing

RL Enterprise

Effex

TC Services

Automation Personnel Services

People Ready

OpSource Staffing

Randstad

Service Providers

DSS

SC Legal Services

GEAA

Spartanburg Community College

SC Works

Voc. Rehab.

Youth Build

Upstate Fatherhood Coalition

Goodwill Job Connection

Upstate Carpool Group

Greenville Tech

Spartanburg County Adult Education