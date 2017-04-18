SC Job fair for people with criminal records in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will be holding a job fair to help people with criminal records.
They say more than 30 employers in construction, manufacturing, food services and others will be there.
They will be taking resumes and talking about job opportunities.
WHEN – April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE – Woodson Recreation Center
210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg
WEAR APPROPRIATE ATTIRE
They will also have a workshop to learn how to get a pardon and expungement.
Those workshops are at 10:30, 11:30 and 12:30.
LIST OF BUSINESSES
Employers – Direct Hire
House of Raeford/Columbia Farms
Waffle House
ServiceMaster Clean
M.B. Kahn Construction
LSC Communications
Benteler Automotive
Custom Forest Products
Cracker Barrel
Home Depot
Carolina Cargo
SC DOT
Metromont
Condustrial Inc.
Pilot Travel Center
Alliance Tractor Trailer
Briggs Brothers Enterprises Corporation
Pizza Inn
C&S Wholesale Grocers
Archer Western Construction
Staffing Agency
Personnel Solutions
Onin Staffing
CRS
Dycos Staffing
RL Enterprise
Effex
TC Services
Automation Personnel Services
People Ready
OpSource Staffing
Randstad
Service Providers
DSS
SC Legal Services
GEAA
Spartanburg Community College
SC Works
Voc. Rehab.
Youth Build
Upstate Fatherhood Coalition
Goodwill Job Connection
Upstate Carpool Group
Greenville Tech
Spartanburg County Adult Education