The $80M plan to make Greenville Co. healthiest in US

A big announcement today could have a long-term impact on Greenville County. The board that oversees Greenville Hospital System is looking to give away $80 million in grants over the next two decades.

From 1947 to 1997, Greenville County taxpayers helped fund many of the buildings that now comprise GHS. The pricetag, you guessed it, $80 million. So now the Greenville Health Authority Board of Trustees is using GHS dollars to “pay it forward” with a very specific goal in mind.

“We came up with a vision that by 2036 Greenville County is the healthiest county in America,” said GHA Board Chair, Lisa Stevens, right before the grant initiative passed.

“Initially when we started talking about being the healthiest county in America, it seemed overwhelming, but the more we talked about it the more we realized Greenville deserves nothing less, so lets make that our goal,” she said.

She says over the next 20 years $4 million in GHS dollars will be given annually to non–profits, schools, and health providers who apply for grants to pay for initiatives that tackle one of these four areas:

– Healthcare access

– Mental health

– Eating and exercise

– Socio-economic impediments

Along the way the effectiveness of the grants will be graded according to how Greenville stacks up to other counties in the nation. Right now, according to CountyHealthRankings.org, it’s far behind top performers for things like drunk driving deaths, sexually transmitted diseases, and the ratio of mental health providers.

Katy Smith with Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy says the $4 million annual giving makes GHS the third largest donor in the county.

“South Carolina ranks at the bottom of assets per capital in philanthropic organizations in the nation. Sure we’re a generous state, but we just don’t have that foundation money that a lot of states have. This infusion of money is really significant. We get about $38 million a year from philanthropic organizations. $4 million more is a big bump, and will really have an impact I believe in what non-profits can do in our community,” said Smith.

Applicants will need to act fast. The deadline for a “letter of intent” is mid-May, with the final application due in August. They can learn more in person at these community information meetings:

* Greenville Memorial Hospital Board Room, 12-1 p.m., Monday, April 24

* Furman University Chapel, Garden Room, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, April 24

* Hillcrest Memorial Hospital, Conference Room E, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26

* Greer Memorial Medical Campus, Medical Office Building 340, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27

And for details on how to apply go to: ghs.org/healthygreenville2036