The Coffee Lady 31

Local Online Boutique ‘Sursy’ Celebrates Art of Gift Giving - Are you looking for a gift for a special occasion or just something to say thank you? A new online boutique “Sursy” is celebrating the art …

Spartanburg Soaring - Are you ready to go soaring? On Saturday kites of all kinds will take over the skies of Spartanburg with their annual Spartanburg Soaring. W…

Are Chirping Crickets Male Or Female? - What percentage of the earth is desert? Jack Roper has the answers in “You Don’t Know Jack.”

Matching The Right Food With The Perfect Beer - In today's Food Scene we are talking about flavors matching the right food with the perfect beer. Kim Lindsey from "East Coast Wings and Gri…

Retired Local Billiards World Champion Back in the Game - With over 50 major titles including 8 world championships and a Guinness World Record, Billiards player LoreeJon Hasson is now back in the g…

Ukrainian Pysanky Eggs - You've heard of Easter eggs but have you heard of Ukrainian Pysanky eggs? Andrea Kulish from Asheville Studio A is here to tell us more abou…

Crazy Pants - We're off to the races! The 71st running of the Tryon Block House Races is happening tomorrow! From the big hats to the beautiful sundresses…

Spring Fashion Inspired By Pantone Colors - Sadie Cherney from Clothes Mentor is here and we're talking about spring fashion inspired by Pantone colors.

Easter Brunch - The countdown to Easter is on and we are giving you some ideas on where to eat. How about brunch with an incredible view overlooking a 25-th…