Two shot in Seneca, no suspects in custody

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have gunshot wounds after an incident at a former elementary school in Seneca Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Seneca Police Department reports that one person’s hand was grazed by a bullet and another was shot in the leg after a large group of people was seen outside of the former Code Elementary.

According to the Seneca PD’s report, the person with the grazed hand was treated at the scene by EMS and then released. The person who was shot in the leg was taken by EMS to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The police officers working the scene are getting conflicting reports about what events lead to the shooting.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. This investigation remains active.