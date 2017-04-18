Upstate groups unite to raise awareness of child abuse, sexual assault

(WSPA) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to raise awareness of the problem, Upstate organizations are partnering to provide information and raise money.

Damsel in Defense is working to bring awareness to sexual assault in the Anderson and Oconee areas.

You can help support these organizations in April.

Foothills Alliance is holding “Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” event. Men put on a pair of women’s shoes and walk a few blocks at Carolina Wren Park in Anderson.

Participants will be awarded for most creative shoe, highest heel and most group participation.

Organizers say the event raises awareness about sexual assault and free services that Foothills Alliance offers to survivors.

The event start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Registration is $20. Click here for more details.

On April 22 there will be a poker run to benefit The Parenting Place.

“Ride for the Child” raises awareness about child abuse and neglect. Proceeds from the event will go towards educating parents on healthy behaviors and interactions between parents and children.

The 100-mile poker run starts and ends at Bleu Voodoo in Easley.

To sign up go to www.rideforthechild.com.