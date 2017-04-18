Vandalism, burglary reported at Oakbrook Preparatory School

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary and vandalism at Oakbrook Preparatory School.

Deputies say someone broke into the school on Lincoln School Road sometime between early Saturday morning and Monday morning. School leaders found the damage when they arrived at the building Monday morning and called deputies.

Some of the carpet was damaged with yellow paint and there were other paint spills inside the school according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Oakbrook Preparatory School leaders say a 55″ television, a computer monitor and some costume jewelry were taken from several rooms inside the building.

The deputy didn’t note any signs of forced entry into the school in the report.

Anyone who has information that can help solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.