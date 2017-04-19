2 women found dead, one in trash can in NC

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Investigators say they are working two separate crime scenes where bodies were reportedly found.

The Robeson County Medical Examiner’s Office says one woman was found inside the home off E 5th street and a second woman was found in a trash can near Peachtree.

A press release from Captain Terry Parker with Lumberton police says officers were called to the property on Peachtree Street about a suspicious odor and a body Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

While officers from the Lumberton Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation and an investigator with the Robeson County District Attorney’s office were processing the scene, a second body was discovered at 702 East 5th Street.

Online maps reflect the two crime scenes are less than 400 feet apart.

According to Captain Parker, the bodies were “in various states of decomposition” and due to the condition of the bodies, officials could not speculate on the causes of death. Officials say they are in the process of identifying the victims.

Autopsies will be performed on the women, the county medical examiner’s office says.

The Lumberton Police Department asks that anyone with information contact Detective’s Evan Whitley or Dereck Evans at 910-671-3845.