7 arrested, 3 wanted after drug bust in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drug conspiracy, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested seven suspects during a round-up on Tuesday, but three people were able to get away.

Deputies say 35-year-old Dwayne Bullock is wanted on six counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and one count of continuing a criminal enterprise.

They say 37-year-old Marqueseo Marshay “Pepe” Pearson and 66-year-old William Jackie Pearson, both of Morganton, are wanted on three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, and aiding and abetting a criminal enterprise.

The investigation began back in July 2016 with a probe of activity at a home on Farm Road.36-year-old Jamie Leonard Tate.

The home belonged to 36-year-old Jamie Leonard Tate.

It was determined that Tate and Bullock conspired with numerous people to traffic and distribute hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as lesser amounts of cocaine and heroin.

On Tuesday, authorities raided locations believed to be used for storing and distributing narcotics in McDowell, Burke, and Catawba, and rounded up suspects in the conspiracy.

About 20 pounds of methamphetamine, about %500,000 in cash, more than half a pound of marijuana, up to 4 ounces of fentanyl and other small amounts of pills were seized during the raids.

Firearms, cell phones, and vehicles were also seized.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Dwayne Bullock, Marqueseo Pearson, or Jackie Pearson, you are asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000, or McDowell County Crimestoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text tips to Crimestoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES).

With Crimestoppers, your identity remains anonymous and you could receive a cash reward, the sheriff’s office says.

