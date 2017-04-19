Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison

Aaron Hernandez
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

(WSPA) — Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in a prison cell early Wednesday, according to a report.

The Boston Globe reports that Hernandez committed suicide.

The newspaper reports it received the following report from the Department of Correction:

“Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez had been incarcerated at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts.

Earlier this month, Hernandez was on trial for murdering two men at a Boston nightclub. The Associated Press reports the former Patriots tight end was acquitted of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges. He was convicted of a gun charge.

Hernandez was serving life without parole in the 2013 murder of Odin L. Lloyd.

