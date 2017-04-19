Atlanta AMBER Alert girl believed to be in extreme danger

ATLANTA (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a 12-year-old Atlanta girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen in Atlanta, She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar and they could be in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with Georgia license plate QFD5854.

The alert states Jimenez-Vasquez is in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 817-2379.