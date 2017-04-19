Big rigs crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., NC (WSPA) – Two tractor-trailers were in an accident on I-85 near mile marker 102 in Cherokee Co. on Wednesday morning, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The say one of the trucks rear-ended the other.

The truck that as rear-ended went off the road, hit and embankment and overturned.

One person was hurt.

Highway Patrol says a man was taken to the hospital was taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Driver of the truck that rear-ended the other was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.