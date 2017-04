HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN (WSPA) – Don’t let the name fool you, Sweden’s ‘Museum of Failure’ is an act of celebration.

It showcases 51 failed products in the name of honoring the creative process.

Some of the biggest flops include:

1. Twitter Peek

2. New Coke

3. Sony’s Betamax

4. Blockbuster video rentals

