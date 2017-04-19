Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News Channel

NEW YORK, NY (WSPA/AP) – Bill O’Reilly will no longer be hosting a show at Fox News Channel.

According to a statement released by 21st Century Fox, the company and O’Reilly agreed that he will not be returning to the cable network.

The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O’Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Here is the full statement from 21st Century Fox:

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”