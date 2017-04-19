Clemson Holds Off Georgia, 9-7

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The No. 4 Clemson Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 9-7 win over Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers completed the home-and-home series sweep and upped their record to 31-7, while the Bulldogs fell to 15-23.

With the Tigers trailing 1-0, Reed Rohlman led off the fourth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, then Chris Williams belted a two-run double to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and to give Clemson a 2-1 lead. The Tigers added four more runs in the fourth inning, then Williams blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 10th long ball of the year. Georgia score three unearned runs in the seventh inning after a costly Tiger error, then Robert Jolly slapped a run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Weston Jackson added a sacrifice fly.

Clemson starter Tyler Jackson (6-1) earned the win, as he gave up eight hits, four runs (one earned) and no walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. Jacob Hennessy recorded the last out to register his third save of the season. Bulldog reliever Shaefer Shepard (0-2) suffered the loss.

With the win, Clemson secured its 53rd consecutive winning season, the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Florida State and Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers host No. 17 Wake Forest in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. The first 1,000 fans receive player trading cards (part of a set of the entire roster).