GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several departments are on the scene of a fire in northwest Greenville County.

Jimmy Jones, public information officer with Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue, said the department responded to a house fire at Caesars Head around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The fire is under control.

Crews from Cedar Mountain, Connestee, Little River, and Brevard are still on the very active fire scene as of noon.

Along with fire, crews are dealing with extremely foggy conditions in that area.