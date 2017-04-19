Final Call for Officer Jason Harris

There are few thing more heartbreaking than the final calls for police officers, regardless if they are human or K9.

Officer Jason Harris’ last call was this afternoon after his funeral.

The last radio call or radio watch is usually a call given in remembrance that calls the fallen officer’s number followed by “no response” and an out of service code.

We thank you for your service and may you rest in peace.

Greenville Police Officer Allen Jacobs



Forest Acres Police Officer Gregory Alia Final Call

Forest Acres Police Department Officer Gregory Alia End of Watch 09.30.2015



Sgt. Peter McBride – Aug 26th, 1962 – Jan 7th, 2013

Blacksburg Police – Blacksburg, SC



Hildago Co. Sheriff’s Office Heroic police dog honored with ‘last call’ ceremony.

Argo the drug detection dog was given a beautiful ‘last call’ ceremony before passing away.



EOW: Final radio call for SPD Officer Thomas LaValley

A traditional final radio call was done during Friday’s memorial service for slain Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, Badge #1284. Officer LaValley was fatally shot Wednesday, August 5, 2015, while responding to a suspicious person call in the Queensborough neighborhood.



Nick Armstrong’s Last Call

Last Call for Officer Nick Armstrong. ID 639 you are clear to go 10-7. May you rest in peace. Officer Armstrong you are a hero.

On August 2, 2011, at approximately 4:30p.m., Rapid City Police Officers Ryan McCandless, Tim Doyle and Nick Armstrong were shot when they approached a group of four people who were acting suspiciously at the intersection of East Anamosa Street and Greenbriar Street. One of the four people pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officers striking all three. At least on officer returned fire and struck the suspect, who was then taken into custody.



Last Call for Walker City Police Officer Trevor Slot – October 21, 2011

Walker City Police Officer Trevor Slot was killed in-the-line-of-duty on October 13th while trying to deploy Stop-Sticks in order to stop armed Bank Robbery suspects that were fleeing from police on I-96 in Ottawa County. He was subsequently hit and killed by them.



Last Radio Call for K-9 Gorky

On January 22, 2014, Davie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hostage situation, which eventually led to K-9 Officer Gordy suffering multiple fatal wounds during a shootout with the suspect. A Memorial Service was held for K-9 Officer Gorky on Sunday, February 9, 2014 at the Davie County High School in Mocksville, NC.



Final Call – Vernon Matt Williams and Diogi

Final call at the funeral of Polk County Sheriff Deputy Vernon Matthew “Matt” Williams and his K-9 partner, Diogi. October 3, 2006. Polk County, Florida.



Last Call (Brady, TX Chief of Police) Chief Charles Derrick



End Of Watch Officer Petrina



Michigan State Police end of watch radio message for Trooper Chad Wolf



An end of watch broadcast is a memorial tribute given for a fallen officer. On November 15,

2003 at 1845 hours, Burbank Police Officer Matthew Pavelka was shot and killed while backing

up another officer during a traffic stop.



