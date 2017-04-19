Greenville Adopt a Cop program a big success

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – Two months ago the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started a brand new program where people could adopt a deputy. Since then, gifts have been pouring into the Sheriff’s Office, and the Adopt A Cop program has taken off.

“I didn’t think we actually had all that much support,” says Deputy Jared Greer.

“To have somebody out there that I’ve never met, to want to do something for me, it was nice,” says Investigator Ryan Smith.

People in the Upstate have adopted more than 300 deputies in Greenville County, and for the men and women in uniform, the simple gifts are creating stronger bonds.

“It actually gives us that trust in the community,” Deputy Greer says. “We always talk about the community wanting to trust the police, but we also have that [thought] what does this person think of us? What does this person think of me any time I step in the room?”

The smiles on the deputies faces as they leave with their gifts is one of the biggest rewards for the department.

For more information and to adopt a deputy, click here. You can also call the Office of the Sheriff at (864) 467-5574.