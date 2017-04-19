Help find ATM fraud suspect in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an ATM fraud suspect.

Investigators say the man is connected to several fraudulent ATM withdrawals throughout the county.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (828) 452-6666.

