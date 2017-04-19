Help find missing man Tony Wood in Union Co.

By Published: Updated:
Tony Wood
Tony Wood

BUFFALO, SC (WSPA) – Union Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Tony Wood, 49, from Buffalo.

A family member says Wood was missing from his home on the 900 block of Main St.

His mother said she talked to him on the phone earlier and everything sounded normal.

Wood missed work and his car is gone.

It is a gray 2006 Saturn Ion with tag number LIR-783.

His mother said his telephone, ting and work clothes were laying out on his bed and the bed was still made.

He is 5-8, 148 lbs. Brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he is, call Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s