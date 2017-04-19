Indicted commissioner skips town meeting

Related Coverage Misuse of Tryon town funds described in federal indictments

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – Commissioner Roy Miller’s seat was empty at a town council meeting on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Miller asked former interim town manager Joey Davis to pay his bills in exchange for helping Davis get a pay raise. Davis was also the chief of Tryon Fire Department.

Indictments allege that Davis used town credit cards to pay more than $2,000 for Miller’s personal bills.

Davis served as interim town manager from January 2012 until August 2016 – receiving $5,000 salary increases each year.

Both men have been indicted on charges of conspiracy. Miller is also charged with fraud, extortion and witness tampering

Davis has been fired. Miller said he will step down in July.