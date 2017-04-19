Indicted commissioner skips town meeting

WSPA Staff Published:

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – Commissioner Roy Miller’s seat was empty at a town council meeting on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Miller asked former interim town manager Joey Davis to pay his bills in exchange for helping Davis get a pay raise. Davis was also the chief of Tryon Fire Department.

Indictments allege that Davis used town credit cards to pay more than $2,000 for Miller’s personal bills.

Davis served as interim town manager from January 2012 until August 2016 – receiving $5,000 salary increases each year.

Both men have been indicted on charges of conspiracy. Miller is also charged with fraud, extortion and witness tampering

Davis has been fired. Miller said he will step down in July.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s