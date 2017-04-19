Inside the Making of Jewelry by ‘The Wired Artist’

By Published: Updated:

Local artist Daniel Wilcox is debuting his first exhibit “The Wired Artist” Thursday during Spartanburg’s Artwalk, full of wire wrapped necklace pendants, rings and more. Jennifer Martin shows us how he makes this incredibly detailed, wearable art.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s