Man Accused of Causing Fatal Wreck To Stand Trial

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) A man accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a deadly wreck will stand trial on those charges, a judge ruled today.

Greenville County Chief Magistrate Judge Leila Foster ruled that there is enough evidence for Tyler Scraggs,18, to stand trial.

Investigators say Scraggs was going at least 56 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone on Taylor Road in Greenville County last November when he lost control of the vehicle, hit an embankment and overturned. Haylee Cantrell, 16, who was sitting in the back seat, died days later from her injuries.

Defense Attorney Bill Yarbrough had asked the court to throw out the case, claiming there was little evidence to suggest Scraggs was behind the wheel.

A court date has not been set.