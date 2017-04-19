Man accused of sexually assaulting child on Upstate playground

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of inappropriately touching a child on a playground.

James Albert Devlin, 61, of Greenwood has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a police report.

A woman told police her 7-year-old son was playing with other children on the playground at New Haven Apartments on Monday when a man began “roughhousing” the boy.

The woman heard her son tell the man, later identified as Devlin, to leave him alone. The boy told his mother and police that he was inappropriately touched, according to an incident report.

Another woman told police she was watching the children play when she saw Devlin partially pull down the victim’s shorts and touch the child. She said Devlin left the scene when she yelled and asked him what he was doing.

Devlin denied touching the victim and told police he was playing with him, according to the report.