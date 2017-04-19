Man arrested on several child porn charges in Spartanburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on several child pornography charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson announced that 36-year-old Denn C. Pal was arrested by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Spartanburg County and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices also assisted with the arrest.

Pal is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Investigators say Pal possessed and distributed images of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.