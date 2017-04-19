Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office auctioning off seized vehicles, equipment

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an auction to sell vehicles and equipment that were seized during drug investigations.

The auction will take place at the Oconee County Vehicle Maintenance Facility on Wells Highway in Seneca.

It will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th.

The auction will end when all items are sold.

All vehicles and equipment have been searched to make sure that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are inside.

Everything will be sold as is and without warranties. And all sales are final.

You can only buy items with cash or check, the sheriff’s office says.

They say if you buy an item, you are responsible for the removal of the item on the day of the auction.

Here is a list of the items that will be for sale:

Five Briggs-n-Stratton Push Mowers

2003 Nissan Altima – Silver in Color

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe – Black in Color – 169,912 miles

Sea Ray Boat and Trailer

2007 Harley Davidson – 20, 327 miles

Yamaha 4×4 Timberwolf – 4-wheeler

Yamaha 4×4 Big Bear – 4-wheeler

Black 4×4 – 4-wheeler

Kawasaki – 4×4 Brute Force

Black bed cover for GMC short bed

Woods and Water tool box – silver in color

Craftsman tool box – red in color

Two black third-row Tahoe seats

Gun safe

Motorized chair

Scanner and adding machine

You can click here to see pictures of the items.

Pictures of the Black Bed Cover for the GMC short bed and the two black third-row Tahoe seats are currently unavailable.

