Remembering fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

As soon as the funeral ends, there will be a procession down Highway 29 from the church to Wood Memorial Park in Greer. Click here to see a map of the route.

The graveside service will be private.

Officer Harris died Thursday after he was thrown from his police motorcycle in an accident. The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that he was responding to help officers at the scene of a reported burglary.