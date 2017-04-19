WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – A West-Oak High School student was arrested after deputies say she threatened a “Columbine-style school shooting” at the school near the end of March.

18-year-old Amy McKenzie Faust was arrested and charged with Disturbing Schools.

According to the report, Faust told other students that she had a hit list that included two students, the principal, and her entire chemistry class with the exception of a couple of students.

A resource officer was alerted to the threats by a teacher who had heard students talking about Faust’s comments about “shooting the school up,” according to the police report.

The report says Faust admitted to making the remarks about shooting up the school.

Faust was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center and has since been released on $2,000 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Adopt a Cop program a big success Two months ago the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started a brand new program where people could adopt a deputy. Since then, gifts have …

Teen threatens “Columbine-style” school shooting, Upstate deputies say A West-Oak High School student was arrested after deputies say she threatened a “Columbine-style school shooting” at the school near the end…

Atlanta AMBER Alert girl believed to be in extreme danger Police said she was taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar and they could be in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with Georgia license plate QFD5854…

FULL Funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris The funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

Greenville County Council passes vote requirement change GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It will now be easier to get resolutions passed through Greenville County Council, including raising taxes. Counci…