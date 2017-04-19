Tennis star Serena Williams expecting her first child

(WFLA) — Tennis star Serena Williams announced on her Snapchat she is expecting a little one.

She captioned her photo “20 weeks pregnant.”

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in December and the pair seems much in love, according to TMZ.

The Snapchat photo shows her in a yellow bathing suit along with a cute baby bump. Congrats!

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Adopt a Cop program a big success Two months ago the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started a brand new program where people could adopt a deputy. Since then, gifts have …

West-Oak student threatens “Columbine-style” school shooting, deputies say A West-Oak High School student was arrested after deputies say she threatened a “Columbine-style school shooting” at the school near the end…

Atlanta AMBER Alert girl believed to be in extreme danger Police said she was taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar and they could be in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with Georgia license plate QFD5854…

FULL Funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris The funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

Greenville County Council passes vote requirement change GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It will now be easier to get resolutions passed through Greenville County Council, including raising taxes. Counci…