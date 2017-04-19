Upstate inmate assaults officer, deputies say

Published:
Jerome Mitchell (Source: Union County Detention Center)

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A jail inmate faces more charges after deputies say he assaulted an officer.

Deputies say Jerome Leonard Mitchell refused to return to his cell at the Union County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Officers tried to restrain Mitchell when he began to resist and say Mitchell managed to get one officer’s handcuffs and hit another officer three times – bloodying his nose in the process.

Mitchell, 46, is charged with second-degree assault and battery. According to online jail records, Mitchell has also been charged with financial transaction card fraud, forgery and breaking into a motor vehicle.

