1 on the run, 1 arrested in Pelzer murder

Jennifer Lynn Qualls (left) - Julianne Lathan (right)

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – One person is on the run and another is in custody in connection with a homicide in Pelzer, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jennifer Lynn Qualls, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Charles Keith Childers.

The murder happened on March 31.

Deputies have also charged and arrested Jullianne Lathan, 37, with Accessory After the Fact.

Investigators say the suspects were with the victim the night prior to his death.

They say a fight happened between Childers and Qualls.

Qualls hit the victim multiple times with a piece of wood, and that caused his death, according to investigators.

Lathan is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

If you have any information on where Qualls is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23CRIME.

