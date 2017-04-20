2017 Mutt Strut benefits Greenville Humane Society

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly walk/run is returning to Greenville this weekend.

The Greenville Humane Society’s 6th Anuual Mutt Strut is happening Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The 2 mile route begins and ends in the festive Mutt Market at Falls Park. It features free food, vendors, and live music.

Registration is $25.00 per person. Children six and under race free. You can register online until 4/26/17 at midnight. Walk-up registration at the Greenville Humane Society ends on 4/28/17. Day of registration begins at 7:00 a.m. at 601 S. Main Street at the entrance to Falls Park. Teams must register online by 4/26/17.