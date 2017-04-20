‘Armed & dangerous’ man on the run after Seneca double shooting

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were shot near at Blue Ridge Field near former Code Elementary school in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon.

The Seneca Police Department says they have charged Israel Tamahjea Glenn of Seneca with Assault and Battery 1st Degree and two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

One person’s hand was grazed by a bullet and another was shot in the leg after a large group of people was seen outside of the school.

Chief John Covington said the person with the grazed hand was treated at the scene by EMS and the other shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they were also able to utilize camera systems that were put in place at Blue Ridge Field after a vandalism incident.

Glenn is currently out on bond for another unrelated incident involving a firearm that occurred in Oconee County this past January, according to police.

They say the motive for the shooting at this time appears to be an ongoing personal conflict.

Glenn should be considered armed and dangerous, say police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Israel Glenn they are encouraged to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.