Candy like drugs growing concern: Find out what to look for

A warning for parents about drugs in disguise. It’s a growing concern now that many street drugs are taking the form of candy. They may look like anything from Sweet Tarts to gummies.

And treatment centers say they are showing up in local schools. This whole new market of street drugs may be targeted at kids, but it also gives them an equally effective way of hiding the drugs from unsuspecting parents.

“We used to do it in school, in bathrooms, behind school,” said Bessie Jolley, who started using at age 12. She says her parents didn’t have a clue.

“My parents didn’t know what was going on until I was so far into it that um, there really wasn’t no pulling me out because that’s all I cared about.”

7news showed the mother of four teenage boys a photo of the newest drugs targeting kids, ones that look just like candy.

“I was pretty shocked at what you showed me. That was pretty intense. I mean looking at that, it looked just like sweet tarts,” she said, even after using drugs for 20 years.

Taylor Dockter with The Forrester Center, says she’s hearing more and more middle and high schoolers telling her they’ve seen drugs in the form of gummies and lollypops and toys, too.

“They can now be sitting in a classroom or in church or at a friends house or at a dinner table, they can be eating something and everyone around them has no way of knowing, was that a candy that came from the store or is that something that may be infused with something very dangerous,” said Dockter.

Kids often have no idea that the candy drug their taking may be laced with synthetic additives, and also have toxins from the bi-products of distilling drugs, like butane.

Jolley has been clean for a year now, she says her boys have learned from her mistakes.

“I will probably go home and ask them if they’ve seen any of that stuff in school,”

She knows, even with all she’s been through, there’s a chance she could be a clueless parent, if she doesn’t think to ask.

The drugs in these fake candies range from marijuana to ecstasy. The Forrester Center says anything is possible, especially since some of the drugs appear as a coating on real candy.

The center has heard of real Jolly Ranchers being coated with ecstasy and sold on the black market under the street name “Molly.”