Carolina Miracle League celebrates 10 years with special games, celebrities

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrities will take part in special games to celebrate the 10th anniversary season of Carolina Miracle League.

Almost 350 kids who might never have had the chance to participate in organized sports, have been able to play baseball through Carolina Miracle League.

Many buddies from all walks of life support players during games by running the bases, retrieving balls and providing help when needed.

Organizers say more than 30 people will serve as celebrity buddies in today’s game. Some of the celebrities include Carolina Panthers Brenton Bersin, former NBA star Shammond Williams and former MLB pitcher Kris Benson, will be participating as celebrity buddies during the event.

“After a successful first 10 years, we are poised to grow and to help even more families. We invite the community to see what it means to our children to play baseball. Our special 10th anniversary celebration is a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to experience the miracles we see each game,” Pam Dean, executive director of Carolina Miracle League, said in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased online at CarolinaMiracleLeague.org or at the gate the night of the event. The first game begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Miracle Park. The park is at 1160 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs.