Chipper Jones, Aaron Rodgers Among BMW Celebs

This year’s BMW Charity Pro-Am will include the additions of former Braves great Chipper Jones and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the celebrity field, tournament officials announced Thursday.

Others new on the celebrity include comedian Larry The Cable Guy and former MLB pitcher Josh Beckett.

The tournament week (May 15th) will include a Free Celebrity Concert on Main on Thursday (May 18th) from 6-10pm among its activities.

The Thornblade Club will again serve as the host course for all four rounds while the Preserve at Verdae and the Furman University courses will serve as hosts for the first three rounds. The Furman lay-out is new to the course rotation this year.