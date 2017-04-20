Chipper Jones, Aaron Rodgers highlight BMW Charity Pro-Am field

GREER (WSPA) – A mix of sports stars, actors and comedians will make up the field of celebrities in May when the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament returns to the Upstate.

Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are among the stars announced by tournament leaders Thursday morning.

Alfonso Ribeiro – former star of The Fresh Price of Bel Air and current host of AFV – and comedian Larry “the Cable Guy” will also play in the tournament scheduled for May 18-21.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will be played on three courses: Thornblade Club, Furman University Golf Club and The Preserve at Verdae.

The tournament pairs professional players from the Web.com Tour with celebrity or amateur players for the first three days of play.

The lowest scoring pro-am teams and celebrity teams plus the 65 low professional players will advance to the final round at Thornblade Club.

The tournament still needs volunteers to help through the week. You can apply to serve as a volunteer by clicking here.

