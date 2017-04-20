Deputy, officer hurt in SC shooting, suspect dead

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Hardeeville police officer and a Jasper County deputy were shot after responding to a call for a domestic dispute.

According to CBS affiliate WTOC, the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect started shooting at officers when they arrived at the scene.

The shooting happened near Hardeeville on Sanders Road just before 6:00pm.

Both the officer and the deputy were flown to a hospital in Savannah.

The officers are in critical but stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

