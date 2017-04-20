HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Hardeeville police officer and a Jasper County deputy were shot after responding to a call for a domestic dispute.

According to CBS affiliate WTOC, the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect started shooting at officers when they arrived at the scene.

The shooting happened near Hardeeville on Sanders Road just before 6:00pm.

Both the officer and the deputy were flown to a hospital in Savannah.

The officers are in critical but stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

More stories you may like on 7News

Deputy, officer hurt in SC shooting, suspect dead A Hardeeville police officer and a Jasper County deputy were shot after responding to a call for a domestic dispute.

Roadway Inn robbery suspect caught says Greenville Police Houston Lewis Dollison of Queen St. in Greenville is charged with Robbery / Common law robbery, strong arm robbery.

Law firm raising 10k to help pair PTSD service dogs with military vets GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – A Greenville law firm is raising ten thousand dollars to get veterans the service dogs they need, and they need y…

1 police officer killed in Paris, attacker dead, police say Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees …