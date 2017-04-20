Family seeks answers in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s been almost a month since Ricky Grove Jr. was found dead on High Street in Anderson.

Grove’s family and the Anderson Area Crimestoppers spoke to reporters on Thursday and announced that a $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in his killing.

Officers responded to an accident around 10:47 p.m. March 25 on High Street.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV backed into a tree and the engine running with Grove inside the vehicle.

Police say at least 15 or 20 people were in the area when the shooting took place and they think someone had to see something.

Grove was the father of four.

Daniel Grove, Ricky’s brother, spoke at the news conference.

“He was our everything and we miss him. He was the baby of the family…We took care of him and we miss him deeply,” Daniel said.

Daniel asked for someone to come forward with answers to give them closure as they raise his children and ensure justice is served.

Lieutenant Tony Tilley with Anderson Police Department said the case remains open and active.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-888-CRIMESC.