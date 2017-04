GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate chefs will showcase their skills in the Greenville Chef Challenge.

Caviar and Bananas, Roost, UP on the Roof and Centerplate will participate in the event.

Chefs are put to the test by creating a heart-healthy dish in the competition.

The free event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Space is limited to 250 guests.

