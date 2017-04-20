Group plans rally on proposed tax increase in Laurens Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Laurens District 55 High School (WSPA).

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A rally will be held Thursday in hopes of stopping a proposed tax increase in Laurens County.

The Common Sense Coalition for a Better High School says the rally will start at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Technical Center on Medical Ridge Road.

The newly formed group opposes a $109 million bond referendum to build a new high school in Laurens County District 55. Elected leaders have been invited to the rally, including Laurens County Council members, Laurens City Council member, Gray Court Town Council, along with state lawmakers.

The group tells us Keith Tripp, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party, is the keynote speaker. Tripp will discuss the proposed referendum and options besides a tax increase. Laurens County Councilman Stewart Jones is also expected to speak.

The vote to decide on a tax increase for a $109 million bond was has been delayed. It’s now set for Sept. 5.

