Help find missing man Tony Wood from Union Co.

BUFFALO, SC (WSPA) – Union Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Tony Wood, 49, from Buffalo.

A family member says Wood was missing from his home on the 900 block of Main St.

His mother said she talked to him on the phone earlier and everything sounded normal.

Wood missed work and his car is gone.

It is a gray 2006 Saturn Ion with tag number LIR-783.

His mother said his telephone, ting and work clothes were laying out on his bed and the bed was still made.

Deputies say Wood was seen on April 18 at the Outback in Spartanburg and Dollar General on E. Main St. in Spartanburg around 9 a.m.

They say there is no reason to suspect foul play right now, but they can’t rule it out either.

He is 5-8, 148 lbs. Brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he is, call Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.