Help find missing teen Jon Oue from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing teen Jonathan “Jon” Oue.

They say the 17-year-old left his home on April 18 around 5 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans with red gym shorts underneath,

He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 145 lbs.

He last seen in the area of Carolina Pointe Parkway and Woodruff Rd. on April 19 around 1 p.m.

If you have any information contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.