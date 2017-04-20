Hub City Co-op celebrating first year in Spartanburg

By Published:
hub city co-op your community market spartanbug fresh food

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s been a little over a year since Hub City Co-op opened their doors in downtown Spartanburg.

The grocery store has become quite a hit with customers for their locally grown food and high quality products.

On Saturday, April 22, there will be a large celebration at Hub City Co-op for the one year anniversary of the store opening. The Co-op will have suppliers and volunteers sampling a variety of products and educating shoppers about benefits of items available in store. There will be live music and children’s activities as well.

The event is happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. Hub City Co-op is located at 176 North Liberty Street in Spartanburg.

