Marijuana legalization support hits all-time high

(WSPA) – A solid majority of Americans think marijuana should be legal, according to a CBS News poll.

61% say it should be legal. They say that is a 5 point increase from this time last year.

CBS compared it 1979 where 27% said it should be legal.

They also asked people if medical marijuana use should be legal.

88% favored it.

CBS says 71% oppose the federal government’s efforts to stop it’s sale in states that have legalized it.

69% said they think drug abuse should be treated as an addiction and mental health problem instead of a crime.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said there is a connection between marijuana and violent crime.

Only 23% of American’s agree with him, according to the poll.

You can read the full report on the poll here.