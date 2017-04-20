Woman charged in DWI crash that killed child, hurt another in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A child was killed and another hurt in a DWI crash in Madison County, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday on US 25-70 just north of the Buncombe County line.

Troopers say Sarah Shelton, 32, of Alexander was driving in the wrong lane when another car moved to avoid hitting her.

The child in the back seat of that car was killed. Another child in the front seat was taken to the hospital. That child is still in the hospital.

The driver of the car was treated and released.

Shelton is charged with driving while intoxicated, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving.

