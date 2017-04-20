Miracle League celebrates 10th anniversary with games, celebrities



BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – The Carolina Miracle league celebrated its 10th anniversary with special games and celebrities.

Celebrities on hand for the event included Brenton Bersin of the Carolina Panthers, former NBA star Shammond Williams, former MLB pitcher Kris Benson, and 7News anchor Fred Cunningham.

The Carolina Miracle League has allowed nearly 350 players facing mental and physical challenges to play organized baseball.

“We are always appreciative of the support Carolina Miracle League receives from the surrounding community, both by volunteering as buddies and through generous donations,” said Pam Dean, executive director of Carolina Miracle League.

The celebrities served as buddies for the players, helping support the players during the game. Dozens of buddies each year give their time to help players run the bases, retrieve balls, and provide assistance during games.

Miracle Park opened on Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs in May of 2007 providing a place to play for children with disabilities in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.