Possible shark bite reported in SC

DEBORDIEU, SC (WBTW) – Crews were called to a beach in Georgetown County this morning about a possible shark bite at DeBordieu.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman says Midway Fire Rescue was called at 8:50 a.m.Thursday and an man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim had wounds consistent with a bite and and was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

According to Chief Eggiman, the man was swimming when he felt something bite him on the foot.

Officials say the incident is being classified as a “possible shark bite” as no one has been able to confirm what animal injured the victim and no shark sightings have been reported in the area.

