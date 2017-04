GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say they have made an arrest in the Roadway Inn Robbery.

The robbery on Laurens Rd. on 4/10 around 4 a.m.

Houston Lewis Dollison of Queen St. in Greenville is charged with Robbery / Common law robbery, strong arm robbery.

The employee says he came into the business and gave her a note demanding money.

Police say he didn’t show a gun, but passed a note threatening the clerk with one.