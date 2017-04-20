Senators reject proposal to cut taxes in road-funding bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Senators have rejected a proposal inserting tax cuts into a bill raising revenue to fix South Carolina’s crumbling roadways.

The Senate voted 22-20 on Wednesday against an amendment that would have cut income taxes and manufacturers’ property taxes, and increased tuition tax credits for students and tax deductions for officers.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Sean Bennett was expected to eventually reduce state revenues by more than $400 million annually.

Democrats argued the Legislature already doesn’t adequately fund core government functions.

The debate on other amendments continues. Democratic Sen. Vincent Sheheen says inserting tax cuts would likely kill the road-funding effort for another year.

Bennett contends a bill that only raises gas taxes and fees for roadwork won’t get the supermajority approval needed to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s threatened veto.