Tad Cummins arrested, Elizabeth Thomas safe

YREKA, Calif (WATE) – After more than a month-long Amber Alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in northern California.

The vehicle used by Cummins was found in northern California late Wednesday night, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano. The spokeswoman also said the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number.

Siskiyou County is one of the northernmost counties that borders the state of Oregon. Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee.